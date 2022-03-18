Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $91.73 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $91,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $425.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

