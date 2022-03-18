Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,650 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $145,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

PLNT opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 166.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.