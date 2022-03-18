Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47,362 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $115,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $454.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.38, a PEG ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

