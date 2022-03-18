Ocwen Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
