William Blair Weighs in on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ryan Specialty Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,481,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $24,776,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.