United States Steel Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

X stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

