Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.