Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

