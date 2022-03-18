Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

