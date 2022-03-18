Golos Blockchain Price Hits $0.0025 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $721,785.64 and $1,396.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00206273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 288,639,879 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

