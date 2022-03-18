Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.00 ($90.11).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €64.62 ($71.01) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

