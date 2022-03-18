WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $14.01 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.