Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $162.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

