Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEG. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

MEG stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

