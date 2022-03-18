E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 5.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 29,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 116,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.10.
E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)
