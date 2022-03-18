CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Up 9.5%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). 244,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 66,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.15 ($0.73).
The firm has a market cap of £33.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.80.
CIP Merchant Capital Company Profile (LON:CIP)
