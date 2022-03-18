638 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,491,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

