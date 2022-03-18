Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.79

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 133460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

