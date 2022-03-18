ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

ATIP stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $10,832,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

