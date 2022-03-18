Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. William Blair lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

PSN stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

