HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €68.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.17 ($78.21).

HEI stock opened at €58.78 ($64.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($89.05).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

