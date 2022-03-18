Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 5,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

