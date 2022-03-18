Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.10. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

