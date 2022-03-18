Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,480 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

