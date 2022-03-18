StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $796.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 195,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

