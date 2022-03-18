Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CIM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 411,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,408,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

