Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.
About Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.