Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). 636,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 178,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £173.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

