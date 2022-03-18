Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

