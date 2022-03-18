Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SANA stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 872,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

