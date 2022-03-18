Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

