Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Down 0.9%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77. Approximately 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

