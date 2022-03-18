Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 441,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,005 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.