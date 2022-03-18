Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -56.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.7%.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.62 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $778.93 million, a PE ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 569,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 266,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.