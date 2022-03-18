Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

