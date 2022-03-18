Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Grows By 22.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 10,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.39 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

