United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

ETR:UTDI opened at €30.49 ($33.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.69. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a one year high of €37.72 ($41.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

