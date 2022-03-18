Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $24.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

