Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.