ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE ICL opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

