Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
