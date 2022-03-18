Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

