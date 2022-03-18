Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $207.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.17.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.84. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.