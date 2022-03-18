Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $207.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.17.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.84. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.