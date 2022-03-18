Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 151.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.