Hudock Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $345.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.