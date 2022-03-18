Hudock Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

