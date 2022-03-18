Hudock Inc. Has $10.30 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

SGOL opened at $18.58 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

