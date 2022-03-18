Robert W. Baird Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $230.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.97.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

