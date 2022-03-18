JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of CGMLF opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.
About Chalice Gold Mines (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chalice Gold Mines (CGMLF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.