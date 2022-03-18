uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

