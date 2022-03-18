Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.